CHILHOWIE, Va. Jimmy "Jess" Zane Catron, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Jess was born in Marion, Va., on August 6, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ina Goodpasture Catron, and a sister, Debbie Catron Martin. He graduated from Spartanburg Methodist College, which he went to on a basketball scholarship. Jess retired from General Dynamics/Brunswick Corp with 45+ years of service. He attended Chilhowie First Church of God and was an accomplished artist. Many of his pieces are displayed in the Catron home. He is survived by his wife, Judy Tuell Catron of Chilhowie; sons, Mike Catron and wife, April of Atkins, and Taylor Boyd Catron of Chilhowie; grandchildren who he adored, Emma, Jacob, and Charity; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice Reed and husband, Gary, of Meadowview, Linda Martin and late husband, Fred, of Chilhowie, Barbara Griffith and husband, Steve, of Roanoke, and Pat Martin, Marion; sisters-in-law, Joan McVey and husband, Bill, of Saltville, Betty Blevins and late husband, Roy, and Norma Simms and husband, Dave, all of Chilhowie; special extended family, Terry and LaRee, Josh, Lilly Tuell, and Joey and Macey Blevins; several nieces, nephews; and special pet companions, Baby Girl and Korra. The family would like to express a special Thanks to Patty Hopkins and the Home Nursing Company & Hospice Staff of Chilhowie. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Chilhowie First Church of God with Pastor Rick Hayes and the Rev. Harry Howell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Chilhowie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Catron family.
