Young, Rachel Jean

MARION, Va. Rachel Jean Young, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, following a lifetime of service in the care of two her disabled children. She was born on her family farm on Lick Creek, Smyth County, Va. and retired from General Dynamics (Brunswick). She was a member of Marion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert James Hays III; parents, W.R. and Ethel Harner Young; sisters, Ola Mae Clemmons, Laura Mae Lee, and Frankie Newberry; and brother, Warren Young. Rachel is survived by her four daughters, Alisha Walker and husband, Scott, Tommye Jo Hays, Virginia Osborne and husband, Billy, and Ann Hays; three beloved grandchildren, Beth Williams, Laurence Mann, and Shannon Bills and husband, Zach; nieces, Kellie Snabel and Traci Bunn; nephew, Mark Newberry; brother, Jack Young; and special friend, Kim Trimble. Due to Covid concerns, the family will celebrate the life of their indominable, determined, and loving mother in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to Special Olympics of Virginia in honor of Rachel's children, Tommye Jo and Robert, who derived so much from this event. Donations may be made by mail, Special Olympics Virginia, 3212 Skipwith Road, Suite 100, Richmond, Va. 23294-4413, by phone 1-800-380-3071, or online at www.specialolympicsva.org. To share memories of Rachel Jean Young, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rachel's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
