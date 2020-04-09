Young, Michael L.

The light dimmed over us when our beloved Michael L. Young transitioned to paradise on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Michael was born on December 12, 1947, to the late Clyde Lamont Young and Delores Smith Brady of Johnson City, Tenn. He grew up in Johnson City and at an early age attended Thankful Baptist Church. He later divided his worship between Thankful Baptist and Friendship Baptist churches in Johnson City, Tenn. Michael was educated in the Johnson City school system attending Douglas Elementary School and Langston High School graduating in 1965 in the last class to attend Langston High School due to desegregation of the school systems. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He earned a Bachelors degree in History from East Tennessee State University. Michael was employed by Hensel Phelps in Denver, Colorado and most recently CSX Railroad, retiring in 2014 after 20 plus years of service. Michael was very knowledgeable in and loved history, a good joke and often jokingly described himself as "A Walking Book of Useless Information." Michael accepted the role as chairman of the LEAD committee for the continuing efforts to restore the old Langston High School building. He worked passionately and tirelessly to see culmination of this and previous groups' efforts come to fruition in the grand opening celebration of the Langston Educational and Arts Development Centre in 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Eddie Brady; stepmother, Claudine Young; brother, David Randolph "Randy" Young; and half-brother, Dana Young. He leaves to mourn his wife, Sarah Bell-Young; children and stepchildren, Alicia (Kenneth) Dalton of Maryland, Jason R. Young (LaKisha) of Michigan, stepchildren, Nichole Bell of North Carolina, Talib Ennaemba and Tammie Ennaemba, of Georgia. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he celebrated daily, David Daniel Gibson V, Dia and Dayley Dalton, Idris and Layla Young, Carletan (Elizabeth), Cameron (Madison) and Caleb Bell, Wyndhem, Zakariah and Bahsia Ennaemba; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Roberts; half brothers and half sisters, Terry Bradley (Mike), Curtis Young, Byron Young, Cornelius (Pete) Moton (Marquena), Richard (Bo) Moton (Che), Carol Oxendine (Raymond) and Elaine Hall (Michael); aunt, Laurice Y. Coxe; bro/cousin, Wayne Yett; a host of beloved cousins whom he treasured; and devoted brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Lana Daggs and children. Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions a private interment will be held at the Veterans Administration Cemetery Johnson City, Tenn. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Langston Educational and Arts Centre, date to be announced. Monetary donations in Michael's honor may be made to the Langston Educational and Arts Development Centre, 315 Elm Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. A heartfelt thank you to ALL of the Avalon Hospice Care team. Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St., Johnson City, Tenn,. 423-926-6013. http://www.birchettemortuary.com.
