Gertrude "Gertie" Gillman Young Joyce, age 93, of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly of Richlands, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Johnson City. Gertie was born on June 8, 1926, in Harlan, Ky., the daughter of the late Columbus Richard and Ada Brewer Gillman. She spent most of her life in the Jewell Ridge, Richlands and Doran areas. She worked at the old Flanary Theater on Front Street in Richlands along with her husband, Clinton. Gertie also managed Alfred Land Diamonds, Steve Land Diamonds and Ira's Diamond World, working in the jewelry business for 35 years until she retired in the early 1990's. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, and church family, assisting with meals at the church when she was able. Gertie especially loved visiting with her son and grandchildren, whom she adored. Due to illness, she moved to Johnson City in 2016 to be near her son. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clinton Barnes Young; her second husband, Thurman Roscoe Joyce; brothers, William "Bill" Oscar Gillman, Luther Richard Gillman, and their wives. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her son, Craig Steven Young and wife, Tammy Throgmartin Young, of Fall Branch, Tenn.; grandson, Caleb Seth Young of Kingsport, Tenn.; and granddaughter, Callie Elizabeth Young of Limestone, Tenn. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and their families along with a host of friends. A funeral service for Gertrude "Gertie" Young Joyce will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Hope Assembly, 137 Gospel St., Cedar Bluff, VA 24609, with the Rev. David Horton and the Rev. Claudie Throgmartin officiating. A graveside devotion will be held following the service at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
