WISE, Va. Sherry Caruso Yeary, matriarch of the yeary family, received her perfect healing at her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Sherry was David's faithful wife, best friend, and partner in business, adventure, and parent/grandparenthood for 54 years. In those 54 years together, they loved and raised four children, and spoiled and catered to eight grandchildren. They built a family business, traveled the world, and were dedicated high school sports fans. Words will fall short in doing justice to who Sherry was. A business savvy woman that created a lasting legacy of women's empowerment without trying, a trend setter without knowing, Sherry's impact left few untouched. She was a financial advisor to many and provided emotional counsel to even more. She was an understanding shoulder to cry on and a safe place. She always wanted to make things "all better", with a kiss, a text, words of advice, or a special small keepsake varying from corny but cute to something unique and significant. She was quirky and eccentric and loved to laugh, even when the laughs were at her expense. A running joke in the family is determining who was Mom's/Granny's favorite, she had the amazing ability of making every person in the room feel like it was definitely them. We will struggle to go forward without her. She was the center of our universe, and there will be a hole in all of the hearts that loved her. However, the memories of her that make us smile and the new memories we create in her honor help make the void feel less vast. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Caruso Jr. and Fay Yates Caruso; grandson, Trey Caldwell; and sister, Mary Hawley. She is survived by her husband, David Yeary; four children, Denise Myers of Bristol, Tenn., Tammy Caldwell of Wise, Va., Wayne Yeary and wife, Eva, of Wise, Va., and Elaine "Tiny-Mite" and husband, Marc Bradley, of Snowflake, Va.; grandchildren, Taylor Rae and husband, Aaron Rowe, Rion Caldwell, Tyler Myers, Pay Caldwell, Landon Turner, Caden Myers, and Kashtan Bradley; sisters, Cecelia Caruso of Waynesboro, Va., Pokey and husband, Steve Harris, of Benson, N.C., Michelle and husband, Eric Mullins, of Wise, Va., and Tonya Caruso of Johnson City, Tenn.; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Sherry, Mom, Granny, we love you more. Memorial services for Sherry Yeary will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va., with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to be made to Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com. to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
