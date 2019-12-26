COBURN, Va. Richard "Rick" Stephan Yeary, 61, was called home Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Yeary and Jeanette Carico Yeary, and also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Ginger Stevens Yeary of Coeburn; a daughter, Stephanie Grace Arnold, and son-in-law, Adam Arnold, of Johnson City, Tenn.; a son, Patrick Shannon Yeary, and daughter-in-law, Samantha Yeary, of Coeburn; a sister, Eva Fulton of Abingdon, Va.; a brother, Danny Yeary of Greensboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Sophia, Mason, and Maddox, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Richard "Rick" Stephan Yeary will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. R.L. Crawford officiating. Visitation will be held Monday after 5 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home until service time. Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave., Coeburn, Va.
Yeary, Richard "Rick"
