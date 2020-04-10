Yates, Pauline Rutherford

Pauline Rutherford Yates, age 100, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Va. to Troy Rutherford and Lucy Leonard Rutherford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Yates; son, Andy Yates Jr.; three brothers, JB, Herman, and Jack; and two sisters, Remma and Dota Lee. She was a graduate of Valley Institute and worked as a seamstress and then supervisor at Big Jack Manufacturing Plant in Bristol before becoming a mother. Most of her years were spent wholly devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by her family. Pauline is survived by her son, David Yates; brother, TR Rutherford; grandchildren, Joshua, Jenna, Jessica, and Andy; three great-granddaughters; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family service will be held, and she will be entombed in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Yates family.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments