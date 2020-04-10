Yates, Pauline Rutherford

Pauline Rutherford Yates, age 100, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Va. to Troy Rutherford and Lucy Leonard Rutherford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Yates; son, Andy Yates Jr.; three brothers, JB, Herman, and Jack; and two sisters, Remma and Dota Lee. She was a graduate of Valley Institute and worked as a seamstress and then supervisor at Big Jack Manufacturing Plant in Bristol before becoming a mother. Most of her years were spent wholly devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by her family. Pauline is survived by her son, David Yates; brother, TR Rutherford; grandchildren, Joshua, Jenna, Jessica, and Andy; three great-granddaughters; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family service will be held, and she will be entombed in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Yates family.
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389