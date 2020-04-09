Yates, Pauline R.

Pauline R. Yates, age 100, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center Funeral arrangements are incomplete Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Yates.
