Yates, Pauline R.

Pauline R. Yates, age 100, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center Funeral arrangements are incomplete Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Yates.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments