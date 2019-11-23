Yates, Mildred Anne Roark

RICH VALLEY, Va. Mildred Anne Roark Yates, age 79, passed away at her home on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was a devoted member of the Chatham Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mildred loved her family, and the Lord. She never met a stranger, and made everyone feel like family. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Yates; her parents, Ballard and Vannie Roark; and grandson, Alexander Michael Yates. She is survived by her three sons, Mark Yates and wife, Sharon, of Marion, Va., Michael Yates of Rich Valley, Va., and Joseph Yates and wife, Toni, of Rich Valley, Va.; brother, James Roark and wife, Jean; sister, Barbara Ray and husband, Bob; five grandsons, Lance Yates and wife, Ashley, Christopher Carmickle, Nicholas Yates, Benjamin Yates, and Isaiah Yates; foster grandson, River; several nieces, nephews, and family friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Farmer Jr. officiating. The burial will be following at the Chatham Hill Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening, November 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mildred Anne Roark Yates family.

