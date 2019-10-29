Yates Jr., Harold "Howie" Preston

BRISTOL, Va. Harold "Howie" Preston Yates Jr., age 55, passed on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home. Howie was a 1982 graduate of Grundy High School and was a talented artist, carpenter, mechanic, and auto body repairman. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Preston "Pres" Yates Sr. Howie is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Yates of Bristol, Va.; brother, Kenny Yates and wife, Sandy of Pensacola, Fla.; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Harold "Howie" Preston Yates Jr. is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700