Beverly Canter Wynegar, age 73, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Bristol, Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Laura Elizabeth Reed Canter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Wynegar; her son, Daniel Eugene Murray; two sisters, Barbara Ann Powers and Freida Canter; and three brothers, Douglas, Harlan, and Randy Canter. Beverly was a member of Calvary Bible Church where she was involved in several activities with her sisters and church family. She enjoyed singing in the choir. She worked for Univac and Universal Fibers. She is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Powers and Audrey Crouse and husband, Stephen; a special step grandson, Colton Gibson; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5:30 until 7:30 P.M. at Calvary Bible Church, 19872 Benhams Road, Bristol, Va. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor David Scott and Pastor Mark Hill officiating. A committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the Garden of Peace at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Bible Church, 19872 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Wynegar family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Wynegar and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tenn., 423-282-2631.