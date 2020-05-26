ABINGDON, Va. Mable Roark Wyatt, age 95, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home. Mable was a member of Trigg Street Church of God and was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Elizabeth Jones Roark; husband, Ray Irvin Wyatt; son, Billy Wyatt; great-grandson, Ryan Lewis; brothers, Paul and Glenn Roark; sisters, Marie Ginder and May Keatts; and nephew, Kermit Roark. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Emery) Lewis of South Chesterfield, Va., and Debby (Danny) Leonard of Bristol, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Missy (Matt) Hawkins, Amanda Pursley, Kristy (Jeff) Noe, and Mark Wyatt; and seven great-grandchildren, Lana, Lauren, Sarah, Jacob, Lily, Bristol, and Alex. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Larry Moll officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to Brittany, Susan, Shannon, and Jim of Kindred Hospice for the care provided to Mrs. Wyatt. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Mable Roark Wyatt is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Service information

May 27
Graveside
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
