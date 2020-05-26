ABINGDON, Va. Mable Roark Wyatt, age 95, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home. Mable was a member of Trigg Street Church of God and was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Elizabeth Jones Roark; husband, Ray Irvin Wyatt; son, Billy Wyatt; great-grandson, Ryan Lewis; brothers, Paul and Glenn Roark; sisters, Marie Ginder and May Keatts; and nephew, Kermit Roark. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Emery) Lewis of South Chesterfield, Va., and Debby (Danny) Leonard of Bristol, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Missy (Matt) Hawkins, Amanda Pursley, Kristy (Jeff) Noe, and Mark Wyatt; and seven great-grandchildren, Lana, Lauren, Sarah, Jacob, Lily, Bristol, and Alex. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Larry Moll officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to Brittany, Susan, Shannon, and Jim of Kindred Hospice for the care provided to Mrs. Wyatt. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Mable Roark Wyatt is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
May 27
Graveside
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
2 teens killed in 109 mph crash
-
Scholarships given to honor teen who died in crash in last year
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.