CHILHOWIE, Va. Lillian Mae Wyatt, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie, Va. Lillian was born in Washington Co., Va., on March 9, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vance Barlow and Mary Pennington; her husband, Drewey "Wayne" Wyatt; and sisters, Polly Gilley, Elwanda Widner, and Clarice Pennington. Lillian was a dedicated wife, and mother, and she kept an immaculate home. She also enjoyed working outside in her yard. She is survived by her four children, Gregory Wayne Wyatt, Phyllis Wyatt Moberg, Tammy Wyatt Campbell and husband, Donald, and Michael Vance Wyatt and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Jennifer Wyatt, Heather Wyatt, Jesse Moberg and wife, Diana, Adrienne Moberg, Robert Campbell and wife, Amanda, LeeAnn Campbell Merritt, Shaylene Wyatt, Jacob Wyatt, Nicholas Wyatt, and Braden Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Kathryn, Robert, and Vivian; brother, Marvin Vance Barlow; sister, Betty Coe; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Judy Stamper. Graveside funeral services will be held on 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Wyatt family.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 500 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 504 PM EST, FLOODING CONTINUED ACROSS THE AREA. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THAT ROADS CONTINUE TO BE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. WATER WILL BE SLOW TO RECEDE IN MANY LOCATIONS, AND FLOODING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PROBLEM TONIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BRISTOL VA, ABINGDON, LEBANON, CLEVELAND VA, GLADE SPRING, HONAKER, ST. PAUL, DAMASCUS, EMORY-MEADOW VIEW AND ROSEDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&