Irwin "Basil" Wyatt Jr., age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home. Basil was born on December 7, 1957, the son of the late Irwin Basil Wyatt Sr. and Leona Broyles Wyatt. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Lauren Wyatt Cooper. Basil worked for UPS and with his mother, owned and operated Wyatt's Mobile Home Park. He was a sweet, intelligent and funny man who adored his mom and would go out of his way to help his family and friends. Basil loved the outdoors and his greatest passion was to take off on his motorcycle to wherever it might take him. He was a loyal friend to many who remember him as "one of a kind." He is survived by his sisters, Lisa Wyatt Underwood of Knoxville, Tenn., and Lynette Wyatt Sisk and husband, Conrad, of Bluff City, Tenn.; nieces, Erin Underwood Rininger and husband, Charlie, of Huntersville, N.C., Rachel Underwood of Washington, D.C., and April Sisk Osborne; her son, Noah of Bluff City, Tenn.; Basil's special friend, Elizabeth Hale; and many other close friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 until 7: p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Massengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Basil and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.