Irwin "Basil" Wyatt Jr., age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Basil and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.