David Lee Wyatt, age 81, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Charity Tabernacle Pentecostal Church and retired from Cherokee Construction Company. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who was loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nannie Wyatt; two brothers, George Wyatt and Irvin Wyatt Sr.; and sister, Hazel Wyatt. David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carley "Mae" Ratliff Wyatt; daughter, Robin Wyatt Johnson of Abingdon, Va.; two stepchildren, Ronnie Kestner of Belfast, Va., and Norma Viars and husband, Berlin, of Raven, Va.; two special granddaughters, Tiffany Rogers and Heather Farmer; four additional grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, and several special nieces and nephews. A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Irvin Wyatt Jr. officiating. A committal service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Curtis Bailey, Jared Deskins, Ronnie Kestner, Braden Rogers, Jeff Wyatt, Tracey Wyatt, and Berlin Viars will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the ceremony. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of David Lee Wyatt is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
Jun 7
Visitation
Sunday, June 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 7
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, June 7, 2020
7:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jun 8
Committal
Monday, June 8, 2020
11:00AM
Colonial Chapel Mausoleum, Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.
