Wyatt, Clifton R.

SALTVILLE, Va. Clifton R. Wyatt, age 76, passed away at his home on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was a former football player for the Rich Valley Steers. He was an avid football fan, and was dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys. Clifton was preceded in death by his son, Logan; his parents, Oscar and Georgia Wyatt; his brother, Houston Wyatt; his mother and father-in-law, Clyde and Maggie Frye; his two brothers-in-law, Gary "Butch" Frye, and Charles Guinn. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wyatt; his two sons, Jeff Wyatt and Sandra, Landon Wyatt; granddaughter, Alayda Jade Wyatt, all of Saltville, Va.; brother, Oscar Wyatt Jr. and wife, Jean, of Seven Mile Ford, Va.; three sisters, Geraldine Collins and husband, Bobby, of Saltville, Va., Shirley Guinn of New Market, Tenn., Marie Blevins and husband, Dennis of Marion, Va.; brother-in-law, Truman Frye and wife, Rhonda; three sisters-in-law, Marie Woods and husband, Ron, Connie Woodward and husband, Boyd, Donna Salyer and husband, Wade, of Saltville, Va.; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Blevins officiating. The burial will be following at the Riverside Cemetery in Rich Valley, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clifton R. Wyatt Family.