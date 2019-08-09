Karen Clouse Wright, 78, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Mars Hill, N.C. on July 7, 1941, to Henry and Rosalie Gibbs Clouse. She grew up in Weaverville and graduated from North Buncombe High School. She was a member of New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Marvin Weiss Jr.; and brothers, Gerald and Dean. She is survived by her husband, Bill Wright; sons, Tim Weiss (Karen) of Bristol, Va., Daniel Wright (Theresa) of Vilonia, Ark., and Melvin Wright (Ellen) of Sparta, N.C.; sister, Charlotte Norton of Mars Hill, N.C.; brother, Terry Clouse of Barnardsville, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service in Mars Hill with the Rev. Todd Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Gibbs Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be at the home of her nephew, Darryl Norton at 698 River Bend Drive in Mars Hill. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.