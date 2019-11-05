On Monday, November 4, 2019, James Allen Wright, better known as Jimmy, Jim, or Papaw, walked into the arms of Jesus at the age of 80. Jimmy was born at home on February 1, 1939, in Bristol, Virginia, to E.F. "Jim" and Mildred (Sims) Wright. Jimmy graduated from Valley Institute High School. He married the love of his life, Betty Jo Vincill, in 1959 and was drafted into the Army in 1962. Jimmy was an active member of Beech Grove United Methodist Church. Jimmy and Betty raised three children, Tracy, Jamey and David. He worked hard to provide for his family in the automotive industry throughout Bristol but his biggest impact was helping his family, friends and others in the community. You could find him roofing houses of neighbors, helping church members with projects, remodeling the homes of his children and grandchildren, and being one of the loudest and biggest supporters of all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was loved for his honesty. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mildred; son, Jamey Wright; daughter, Tracy Marshall; and sister, Naomi Pendergrass. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Betty Wright; son, David [Becky] Wright; daughter-in-law, Bridget Wright; grandchildren, Sabrina (Chris) Miller, Leslie (Jordan) Blevins, Marty (Heather) Peters, Derek Peters, Jacob Wright, and Aly Wright; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Braden, Kayleigh, Levi, Addie, and Evie Miller, Oakley Blevins, and Holston and Autumn Peters; brothers, Johnny (Annie) Wright, Larry (Lois) Wright, Danny (Tina) Wright; and sister, Patsy Thomas. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Spence and the Rev. Leonard Smith officiating. The burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Mountain View Cemetery. Military honors may be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers include Guy Hardin, Ricky Roark, Robby Roark, Tom Mitorja, Haskell Pendergrass, and Danny Pullon. Honorary pallbearers include Robert Roark, Tommy Hardin, Gene Barb, Bill White, Scott Vanhoy, and Arnold Glover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 7149 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Caris Healthcare and the VA Medical Center, with special thanks to nurse Jaime Barbaza. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
PREP BASEBALL: Remembering Lou Peery, Tazewell's gentle giant
-
Hundreds turn out for preview gala of new Food City at The Meadows in Abingdon
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Super Seven Predictions for November 1
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Patrick Henry tops Chilhowie in Hogo showdown
-
PREP FOOTBALL: The rest of the prep picks for November 1, 2019
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **