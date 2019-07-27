Fredrick Rader Wright, born on November 6, 1926, in Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019. "Then Shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherited the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me. And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto, Inasmuch as ye have done it one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me." Matthew 25:34 Fred attended Hamilton High School in Mendota, Va., he was employed by Raytheon Co. and retired after 35 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He leaves behind one son, Harry S. Wright (Holly) and former daughter-in-law, Sue D. Wright; one brother, Donald E. Wright (Diane); four grandchildren, David E. Wright (Tonya) , Travis A. Wright (Shelley), Tiffany W. Walden (Jason), and Chuck H. Moore (Lisa); eight great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his precious love of 70 years, Mildred M. Wright; parents, Jesse L. and Minnie Francis Wright; one daughter, Judy Lynn Wright; two brothers, David Lee Wright and James H. Wright; one sister, Juanita Haynes; and one infant granddaughter, Heather Katie Wright. He was of the Baptist faith and expressed his faith in the love that was exhibited in his character and life as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Fred was a very humble man that lived his life in an unselfish manner, and most always thought of others first. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor David Wright officiating. Memorials may be sent to the Bristol Life Saving Crew, 1601 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201 Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Wright family.