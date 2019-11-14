Wright, Dr. Roy Lee

Dr. Roy Lee Wright, age 83, of the Baptist Valley section of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Jewell Ridge, Virginia, the son of the late Jonce Samuel and Marjorie June Stevenson Wright. Roy was a lifelong resident of the area and was the owner and operator of the Valley Animal Hospital in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and the Grundy Animal Hospital. He was a Richlands High School, Class of 1953, attended Virginia Tech and then graduated from the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. He served as an Elder at the Tazewell Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was an avid supporter of the SVCC Festival of the Arts and CART. He was also a former member, past president, and Paul Harris Fellow of the Richlands Rotary Club. Roy was a U.S. Army Veteran having been a member of the 77th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Roy's love and concern for all animals was only surpassed by his great love and care for his wife and family, and these mountains he called home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, infants, Joel and Richard, and Clarence Wright and his special canine companion, Fudge. Survivors are his wife, Dorothy Edna Anwyl Wright; daughters, Kathleen Anne Wright of Lebanon, Virginia, and Elizabeth Jean Wiegandt and husband, Stephen, of Daleville, Virginia; sons, James Lee Wright and wife, Jeannie, of Richmond, Virginia, and Roy Lee Wright Jr. and wife, Coulson, of Savannah, Georgia; sisters, Betty Wright Campbell of Blackey, Kentucky, and Susie Culbertson of Cedar Bluff, Virginia; brother, Jonce Mickey Wright of Elizabethton, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jonathan Lee Anwyl Wright and wife, Sarah, Anne Lynne Wright, Mary Anwyl Wright, Jessica Patricia Wiegandt, Gavin Lee Wright, Emma Josephine Wiegandt, Alyssa Jane Wright, Sarah June Wright, and Emerson Klee Wright; and great-grandchildren, Bowan Lee Wright and William Jack Wright. Funeral services for Dr. Roy Lee Wright will be conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Tazewell Presbyterian Church in Tazewell, Virginia, with the Dr. David E. Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jim Wright, Roy Lee Wright Jr., Steve Wiegandt, Jon Wright, Gavin Wright, Jonryan Campbell, Mac Culbertson, and Jonce Culbertson. Members of Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 will conduct military graveside rites. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.