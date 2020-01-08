Dorothy Marie Wright, age 67, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles B. Farris; and a great-niece, Mabrey Blayke Bush. She is survived by her mother, Agnes Louise Grady Farris; her husband of 45 years, Jan Anthony Wright; four children, Joshua Wright and wife, Lena, Jacob Wright, Peyton Wright, and Bailey Wright, all of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Jane Henderson and husband, Danny, of Lebanon, Va. and Martha Cozzolino of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Knox Wright and Gray Wright; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Chaplain Danny Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Dorothy Marie Wright is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Dorothy Marie Wright
