Brandi Ann Wright, age 42, of Cartersville, Ga., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and devoted children. Brandi was born in Bristol, Va., on March 21, 1978, to Johnny Wright and JoAnn York. She worked at Family Care of Cartersville as a medical biller for 20 years. Brandi was a devoted and loving mother to her children. She always placed everyone else before herself and had a huge caring heart. She had a love of sports her entire life, played sports all through her high school career and instilled the same passion for sports in each of her children. Brandi was dedicated to the Cass High Basketball team and never missed a game. Brandi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Betty Vires and Jockey and Helen Wright. Survivors include her children, Kelsey Wright, Jaylen Callahan, and Taryn Callahan, of Cartersville, Ga., and Kaylah Callahan of Ballground, Ga.; her parents, Johnny (Tammy) Wright of Blountville, Tenn., and JoAnn (Charlie) York of Fairmount, Ga.; her sisters, Monica Wells of Cartersville, Ga., Nicole Wright of Fairmount, Ga., Danielle (JT) Osborne of Jonesborough, Tenn., and Heather Bowers of Blountville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; devoted family member, Melissa Steedley; and her loving partner of 22 years, Leon Callahan of Cartersville, Ga. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Assured Hospice. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

