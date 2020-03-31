GLADE SPRING, Va. Bobby Gene Wright, 85, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1934, in Smyth County, Va. He was a United States Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his father Albert Ray Wright; his mother Hallie Clear Wright; his son Gene Allen Wright; and his sister Elsie Wright Wilson. Bobby is survived by his wife, Isa Crusenberry Wright; daughters Patricia Wright Surber and husband Jeff, and Teresa Wright Copley; daughter-in-law Sharon Wright; brother Jerry Wright; sister Shirley Roark; grandchildren Jason Surber and wife Brandy, Wesley Surber, Zachary Copley, Megan Viars and husband Brian, and Alexandria Wright; great-grandchildren Jordan Surber, Raegan Viars, and Madison Viars; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. with Pastor David Mumpower officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Bobby Gene Wright is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

