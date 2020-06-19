Roger Dale Worley, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Erwin Health Care Center. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late R.T. Worley and Lizzie Ada Black Worley. Roger was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during Vietnam. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a self made business man, contractor and owner of Quality Guttering. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Roger was of the Baptist faith. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife and the love of his life for 51 years, Debbie Worley; daughter, Stephanie Worley Manno and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Haley Manno and Matthew Manno; brothers Kenneth Worley, Milton Worley (Robin) and Allen Worley (Doris); sister, Janice King; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Garnie Swayze officiating. Donations in Roger's memory may be made to Animal Defense League of Washington County, P.O. Box 2099, Abingdon VA, 24212. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

