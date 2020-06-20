Roger Dale Worley, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Erwin Health Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Brother Garnie Snavely officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Worley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.