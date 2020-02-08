Worley, Kenneth M.

"Together Again" Kenneth M. Worley, age 89, died on Friday February 7, 2020. Born in Bristol, Virginia, he had lived in Canton most of his life. He was retired from General Motors, member of the First Christian Church, and had played professional baseball for the Brooklyn Dodgers Organization. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Worley and sisters, Cleo Harmon and Pansy Rutherford. He is survived by his sons, Erik (Joan) Worley and Kenneth Worley II; grandchildren, Julie and Mark Worley; and a brother, William (Brenda) Worley. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aultman Hospital for their compassionate care. Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to www.lamiellfuneralhome.com, (Lamiell 330-456-7375).
