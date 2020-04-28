Worley, Clara Belle

Clara Belle Murray Worley, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was the last living child of John and Cora Murray of Benhams, Va . She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hayden Worley and son, John Arthur Worley. Clara was one of a kind, loving, outgoing, feisty and a God fearing person. She loved life, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Clara will be missed by so many. Clara is survived by her children, Roger Worley and wife, Christine of Bristol, Tenn., Deborah Corum Seymore and husband, Tommy of Abingdon, Va. and Vickie Hodge and husband, Dan of Bristol. Tenn.; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Dixon for taking such great care of Clara for the last several years. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations set by the CDC of no more than ten people gathering at a time, the family will have a Graveside Service at Campground Cemetery, Bristol, Va. with Minister Dan Bailey officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Worley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

