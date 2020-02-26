GLADE SPRING, Va. Ronald Woodward, age 59, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1960, the son of the late Noble Henry and Draper Lillian Sanders Woodward. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Woodward, Harold Woodward, Darrell Woodward, Donnie Woodward and Ricky Woodward. He is survived by daughters, Tiffany Thacker and husband, Phillip, Mary Johnson Foster and husband, Gregory, Heather Kiser and husband, Jonathan; sons, William Randall Woodard and companion, Bobbi Smith and Johnaton Eugene Hogston; sister, Wanda Woodward Miller and husband, Kermit; brothers, Larry Woodward and wife, Linda and Gary Woodward and wife, Lynn; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial service for Ronald Woodward will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Outreach Temple Church, 1185 Wysor Valley Road, Honaker, VA with the Rev. Ray Coleman officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Woodward family.

