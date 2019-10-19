SALTVILLE, Va. Nita Jean Boardwine Woods, age 79, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Nita was born and raised in Saltville. She was an amazing, loving, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Victor Woods; parents, Carl and Lakie Boardwine; brothers, Richard, Lloyd and Cecil Boardwine; and sister, Vivian Hogston. Nita is survived by her children, Demetria Woods Somervell (John), Greg Woods (Kandice), and Chris Woods (Mary Beth); grandchildren, Adera Fink (Henry), Evan Somervell, Dakota Woods, Khloe Woods, Andrew Woods, Kali Woods, Karly Woods, and Emmalee Woods; great-granddaughter, Maren Fink; sisters-in-law, Leva Boardwine, Lakota Collins, Darlene Kestner, and Dreama Wynegar; special nephews, Bob Hogston (Beverly), and Eric Collins (Kelly); special cousin, Linda Horne (Mike); and many other beloved family members and friends. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Henderson Funeral Home prior to going to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, VA is honored to be serving the Nita Woods family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments