Mr. Michael R. Woods, age 70, of the Clifton Farm section of Blackford, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on September 8, 1948, in Lookout, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Ernest and Nora Woods. He had formerly resided in Cleve, Ohio, before making his home in Blackford for the past twenty-five years. He was a member of the Outreach Temple in Wysor Valley. He had formerly been employed as a truck driver and electrician and enjoyed fishing and camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Sandra Woods; two sisters, Jessie Calvert and Sally Wallace; and six brothers, Roy, Ernest, Talmadge, Donald, Bill, and Ricky. In his generation, he was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Survivors include seven children, James Woods and wife, Tana, Sandra Baer, Darlene Baer and her companion, Paul, Adam Baer and wife, Christine, all of Cleve, Ohio, Diane Patton and husband, Charles, of Castlewood, Cheryl Tiller and husband, Deward, of Honaker, and Brenda Green and husband, George, of Nokomis, Florida; 30 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; special friends, Wanda Batts of Cleve, and Dwight Blankenship of Hansonville; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Legacy Hospice and the staff of Russell County Cancer Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Dwight Blankenship and the Rev. Ray Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.