Juanita D. Woods, age 95, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 3 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Kain officiating. The burial will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery. The visitation will be held 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vance Bible Church, 425 Broyles Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

