Juanita D. Woods, age 95, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her residence. Born on June 5, 1924, a daughter of the late Cecil and Allie May Dyer Davis, she has lived in the Bristol area since 1989. She worked in accounting for the Telephone Company and also worked in research development. Mrs. Woods was a member of Vance Bible Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howell Woods; and sisters, Lucille Leonard and Mabel Smith. Surviving include her caregiver, Susan Turcotte; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Kain officiating. The burial will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vance Bible Church, 425 Broyles Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
