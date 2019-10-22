Patricia Field Woodby, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born September 18, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Mary Louise Cochran Field, and she has lived in the Bristol area since 1952. She was retired employee from SPS Associates, Raytheon and Burlington. Mrs. Woodby was a member of Fairmount Presbyterian, and the Miniature Club in Jonesborough. Surviving include her loving husband of 64 years, Ernest E. Woodby; son, David Edward Woodby; daughter, Rebecca A. Davis; two grandsons, Daniel Davis and Charles Davis; five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Daniel, Aaron, and Emily Davis; and sister, Phyllis Johnson. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. The entombment will follow. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.