Wood, Trula Irene

Trula Irene Powers Wood, age 92, formerly of Bluff City, Tennessee, was called home by the Lord on March 25, 2020. Trula was born on August, 2, 1927, in Wilder, Russell County, Virginia. While she lived in Illinois for almost 40 years, her heart never left the south where she had a lifetime of memories and loving family. She was a blessing and inspiration to everyone around her. She is survived by her son, Mark Wood and daughters, Judy Wood and Patricia (Jim) Canaday; grandchildren, John (Mary Grady) Canaday, Kylie Canaday (Daniel Muto), Heather (Josh) Boatman, Amy (Justin) Marion, Adam (Kate) Wood, and Kimberly (Hunter) Boykin; great-grandchildren, Payton and Oakley Marion, Addyson, Hudson, and Emmerson Boatman, and Hadley Muto; sisters, Lora Sarver, Jean Sutherland, and Evelyn (O.D.) Amos; and brothers, Marvin and Bob Powers. Trula was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, George Wood; infant son Brian; mother and father, Carrie (LaForce) Powers and Walter Powers; stepmom, Hazel Powers; sisters, Junell Amyx and Lyla Elswick; and brothers, Edward and Johnny Powers. Trula retired from the Fisher Body Division of General Motors after a long and rewarding career. Unsurprisingly, she seldom missed a day of work throughout her entire career. Mamaw, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, was a passionate cook, gardener and generous host who always put family first. She had many, many specialties, but her chocolate chip cookies would be at the top of the list if you asked the grandchildren! She was an avid walker who would walk between two and five miles per day until her knees finally gave out. A local newspaper ran a story about her walking achievements noting at the time she had logged 600 miles, the equivalent of walking from Illinois to Bristol, Tenn.! Not surprising, she had a bell installed on her walker to ensure a clear path as she passed through the halls. Trula was passionate about her faith and greatly looked forward to her weekly attendance at church. She was often personally greeted by the Pastor and by many members who would always say a special prayer for her. There is no doubt she is smiling right now in the presence of Jesus, taking occasional breaks to make gravy and biscuits for George! The family is at peace knowing she is now enjoying special time with her family and friends who preceded her into heaven. A private burial will be at Temple Hill in Castlewood, Va. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please leave condolences at www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
