ABINGDON, Va. Mildred Fay Wood, 87, passed away in Abingdon, Va. at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on October 2, 2019. A native of Dickenson County, Va., she was the 6th of 8 children born to Monroe and Jennie Bell Lyall. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Lee Wood; her five brothers, Brady, Grady, Marvin, Junior and Robert; and older sister, Jean Harrison. Before moving to Bristol in 1996, Fay and Lee were members of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Clintwood. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Benny Yates of Abingdon; her younger sister, Betty Wright of Clintwood, several nieces and nephews, along with a host of other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind her constant companion and fur baby "Cookie". Funeral services for Mildred Fay Wood will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Valley View Free Will Baptist Church with Gary Stanley, Eddie Gobble, and Lester Mullins officiating. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. till service time at the Valley View Free Will Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, all contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's research or local animal rescue or shelter of choice. Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuenralhome.com. Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

