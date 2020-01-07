Mrs. Mary Belle Johnson Wampler Wood, age 90, of the Rockhouse section of Davenport, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia. Born on March 28, 1929, in Davenport, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Martha Alice Barton Johnson. She had briefly worked as a custodian at Council School before devoting her life as a homemaker, being a loving mother and wife. She loved working outdoors and took pride in her vegetable and flower gardens as long as her health permitted. She enjoyed hearing the Gospel preached and you could often find her singing hymns. She never met a stranger and always made sure that no one ever left her house hungry. Her kind heart touched all those she knew and she will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elbert Wampler Sr.; her second husband, Tolby Wood; one daughter, Gloria Wampler; one son, Kester Wampler; three brothers, Stuart Johnson, Cecil Johnson, and Leonard Johnson; four sisters, Ellen Bostic, Nannie Ray, Angie Boyd, and Carmie Lowe; special son-in-law, Milton Ratliff; several stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. Survivors to mourn her loss include her three daughters, Glenda Ratliff and Regena Wampler of the home, and Pandora Kiser and husband, Scott, of Abingdon; two grandsons, Emory Ratliff and wife, Mary, of Davenport, and Rodney Adam Ray and wife, Kate, of Radford; three great-grandchildren, Alexia Ratliff, Chelsea Ratliff, and Wade Ratliff all of Davenport; one brother, Raymond Johnson and wife, Thelma, of Davenport; one sister-in-law, Gay Johnson of Davenport; two stepdaughters, Flornia Nelson of Turkey Creek, Kentucky and Thelma Lowe Stanley of Sevierville, Tennessee; three stepsons, Thomas Woods, Lonnie Woods, and Leonard Woods, all of Lima, Ohio; step daughter-in-law, Nell Wampler of Lebanon; several step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson and the Rev. Edward Tiller officiating. Interment will follow at the Wampler & Wood Cemetery near the home. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
