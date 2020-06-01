Velma Powers Wolfe MARION, Va. Velma Powers Wolfe, age 71, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home in Marion, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a member of the Chilhowie Christian Church and was retired from Merilatt Industries. She was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Blanche Powers and an infant grandson, Robert Tyler Wolfe. Velma is survived by her husband of 52 years, John R. "Bob" Wolfe of Marion; her children, John R. "Robbie" Wolfe and wife, Lisa, Tammy W. Boardwine and husband, Dewayne, and Wesley B. Wolfe and wife, Angie; her grandchildren, Tanner Wolfe, Kalisha Wolfe, Austin Boardwine, Brooklynn Boardwine, Devin Wolfe and wife, Hayley, Kyleigh Wolfe and Parker Wolfe; her siblings, Carol Wyatt, Brenda Ratliff and husband, Wayne, Imigene Martin and husband, Sonny, and Jack Powers and wife, Patty; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smyth County Regional Cancer Center, Caris Healthcare and the many friends, and family members that have provided continued support throughout this journey. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. James Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church Building fund, 172 Apple Valley Road Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe family.
