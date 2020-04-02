ABINGDON, Va. Roy Odell Wolfe, 86, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, March 31, 2020, at Grace Healthcare. Roy was a U.S. veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War. He was also a carpenter for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Lee Wolfe, and his siblings. Survivors include his wife of over 61 years, Ozene Moore Wolfe; daughter, Jackie Anne Human and her children, Christie Griffin and Randy Lockett; son, Rick Wolfe (Robin) and their daughter, Summer Wolfe; daughter-in-law, Julie Wolfe and her and Randy's children, Colby, Jeffery and Josie; four great-grandchildren, and two half-brothers. Interment was private at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Wolfe family.
