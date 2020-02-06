Mrs. Louella Virginia Wolfe transitioned to heaven on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Grace Point Church with the Rev. Richard Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bristol, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

