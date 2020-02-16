MEADOWVIEW, Va. Lelia Frances Wolfe, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Jason Nunley officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:45 a.m. to go in procession to cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be David Meadows, Jim Widener, Danny Rasnake, Mason McGinnis, Steve Arnold, and Gary Fletcher. The family will receive friends at the residence of Michelle Baldwin, 12221 Lindell Rd. Meadowview, VA 24361. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wolfe.

To plant a tree in memory of Lelia Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

