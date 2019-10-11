BELFAST, Va. Clarence Edward Witt, age 86, of College Estates Road of the Belfast community, entered into his heavenly home, on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. Clarence was the son of the late Fred Bevly and Ella Vencill Witt. Funeral services for Clarence Edward Witt will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Witt Family Cemetery on the farm in Belfast, Va. Family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneral service.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Witt family.

