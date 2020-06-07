Wanda Wise MENDOTA, Va. Wanda Wise, 66, of Mendota, Va., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born November 10, 1953, to the late Walter Fred Clawson and Ella Mae Litton in Abingdon, Va. She was led to taking care of people which she did so for many years. Her grandchildren were the light of her life which she loved dearly along with her animals. Ms. Wise was a very special woman to many. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wise; son, James Carlos Wise; two sisters, Nellie Warren and Daisy Gobble. Survivors include three daughters, Crissy Young and husband, Joe, Pam Salyer and husband, Brad, Angela Stacy and husband, Chad; brother, Larry Clawson and wife, Teresa; two sisters, Dorothy Gobble and twin sister, Linda Wise and husband, David; eight grandchildren, Breanna Wise, Trenton and Tara Salyer, Brittany and Dillon Huffman, Tyler Young, and Madison and Aaden Stacy; eight great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews and special friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church with a funeral service a following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hill and Speaker Ray Bowman officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be, Brad and Trenton Salyer, Chad Stacy, Dillon Huffman, Chris Spiva, and Tyler Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Diviak, Joe Young, and Aaden Stacy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Tails, P.O. Box 95 Abingdon, VA. 24212. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA, 24210 is honored to serve the Wise family.

