Wanda Wise MENDOTA, Va. Wanda Wise, 66, of Mendota, Va., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born November 10, 1953, to the late Walter Fred Clawson and Ella Mae Litton in Abingdon, Va. She was led to taking care of people which she did so for many years. Her grandchildren were the light of her life which she loved dearly along with her animals. Ms. Wise was a very special woman to many. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wise; son, James Carlos Wise; two sisters, Nellie Warren and Daisy Gobble. Survivors include three daughters, Crissy Young and husband, Joe, Pam Salyer and husband, Brad, Angela Stacy and husband, Chad; brother, Larry Clawson and wife, Teresa; two sisters, Dorothy Gobble and twin sister, Linda Wise and husband, David; eight grandchildren, Breanna Wise, Trenton and Tara Salyer, Brittany and Dillon Huffman, Tyler Young, and Madison and Aaden Stacy; eight great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews and special friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church with a funeral service a following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hill and Speaker Ray Bowman officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be, Brad and Trenton Salyer, Chad Stacy, Dillon Huffman, Chris Spiva, and Tyler Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Diviak, Joe Young, and Aaden Stacy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Tails, P.O. Box 95 Abingdon, VA. 24212. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA, 24210 is honored to serve the Wise family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Explosives found near Richlands; residents asked to leave homes
-
Update: Richlands man charged with lying to investigators after explosives found
-
Bristol police monitoring rumors of protests and destruction
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
Social media post leads to Abingdon police chief’s retirement
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.