MENDOTA, Va. Wanda Wise, 66, of Mendota, Va., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church with a funeral service a following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hill and Speaker Ray Bowman officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be, Brad and Trenton Salyer, Chad Stacy, Dillon Huffman, Chris Spiva, and Tyler Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Diviak, Joe Young, and Aaden Stacy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Tails, P.O. Box 95 Abingdon, VA. 24212. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA, 24210 is honored to serve the Wise family.

