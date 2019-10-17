Daniel Wise, 81, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia, with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be Calvin Woodard, Don Venable, Jon Patrick Stacy, Guy Arnold, Dude Bowman, Virgil Wise, Clyde Wise, and Dennis Yokum. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr.Wise and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

