Wise, Daniel

Daniel Wise, 81, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was a son of the late Fullen Wise and Mandy Reynolds Wise Tignor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Morgan Wise, Dallas Wise, and Raymond Wise; three half brothers, Bernard Tignor, Glen Tignor, and Vince Tignor; two sisters, Mary Horner and Gladys Polos; and a half sister, Cletis Arnold.
He was a was a loving and a devoted father and grandfather. Daniel was a dairy farmer for many years and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Wise; son, William "Bill" Wise and significant other, Cheryl Faidley; daughter, Janet Mullins and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Rebecca Wise, Emily Venable, and Amber Mullins; sister, Willie Mae Black; four half sisters, Leo Tweed, Jane Arnold, Nannie Bea Wise, and Betty Smith; and half brother, L.V. Tignor.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Goodson Kinderhook Fire Dept. and the nurses in the ICU 4 at BRMC.
Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia, with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be Calvin Woodard, Don Venable, Jon Patrick Stacy, Guy Arnold, Dude Bowman, Virgil Wise, Clyde Wise, and Dennis Yokum. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Wise and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.