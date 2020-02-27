Winters, Eddie Shannon

Eddie Shannon Winters, age 47, of Shady Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020. Eddie was born on September 2, 1972, to the late Eddie and Thelma Winters in Johnson City, Tenn. Eddie was taken way too soon but will be remembered for his helping hand. He loved his family very much but adored his children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law, who had become like his own children. He was and always will be a hero to his loved ones. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 27 years, Patty Winters; daughters, Wendy Winters and husband, Michael Worley, Chrysta Justiss and husband, Kody, Emily Winters; son, James Winters and wife, Kaitlyn; sisters, Sherry Farmer and husband, Hubert, Lisa Perkins and husband, Waco; brother, Otis Winters and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Jaylen Hicks, Riley Justiss, Parker Justiss, Amelia Winters; nieces, Kim Woodall and husband, Nicholas, April Farmer, Kayle Winters; nephew, Richard Winters; great niece, Brooklyn Woodell; many cousins, aunts, and uncles. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Minister James Woods officiating. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley. Pallbearers will be James Winters, Waco Perkins, Jason Hall, Richard Winters, Gerald Campbell, Michael Worley, and Jaylen Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Kody Justiss, E3, United States Army Hippy Witt, Greg Price, Nicholas Woodell, and Otis Winters. At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 2032 Orchard Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Eddie Shannon Winters has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
