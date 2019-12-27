MARION, Va. Wendy Heather Wilson, age 43, passed away on December 25, 2019, in Greenville, N.C. She was born in Galax, Va., and was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William Austin Wilson and Alma Wilson; her maternal grandfather, Leonard Frye; her brother, Austin Lee Wilson; her niece, Penelope Wilson; and her aunt Barbara "Sissy"Frye. Survivors include her daughter, Madison Wilson; father, Lacy Wilson and wife, Barbara; mother, Elizabeth Frye Wilson; brother, Tyler Wilson and wife, Ashley; grandmother, Pearl Frye; stepmother, Vicki Wilson; stepbrother, Ed Louthen; and stepsister, Carrie Louthen. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday December 29, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family.
Service information
1:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
2:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354