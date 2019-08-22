Nellie Allen Wilson, age 78, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at The Rehab Center at Bristol, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 17, 1941, in Kingsport, Tenn., a daughter of the late Herbert L. and Flora Bonita Marsh Allen. Nellie retired from Southwestern State Hospital in Marion where she worked as a nurse. She was a member of Cardwelltown Freewill Baptist Church in Saltville, Va. All who met her, will remember her for her crystal blue eyes and beautiful smile. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wingard; and son, Kent Gregory. She is survived by her husband, Ted Wilson; children, Kevin Gregory and wife, Chantal, Robin Wade and husband, Blaine, and Keith Gregory and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Kelly Gregory, Samantha Peterson, Devin Gregory, Katelyn Gregory, Parker Wade, Colton Wade, Remington Wade, Tracy Romans, Kristina Robinson, Ryan Stephens, and Logan Gregory; and siblings, Barbara F. Yost, H.L. Allen and wife Janie, and James E. Allen. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at State Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Baumgardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at The Rehab Center at Bristol for all their care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
