Leonard W. Wilson, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bristol Rehab and Memory Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roby L. and Verdie G. Wilson of Bristol, two sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey W. Wilson; son, Brian Wilson (Carol) of Bluff City, Tenn.; daughters, Susan Rudder (Mark) of Marietta, Ga., Holly Akins (James) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Linda Fisher (Robert) of Jefferson, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and brother, David C. Wilson of Bristol, Tenn. Leonard served in the United States Air Force. He was a conflict veteran of the Korean War. He was a devout Christian, father and husband. He has served as a teacher, deacon, and men's ministry leader. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He retired as a Quality Assurance Specialist for the United States Defense Department. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. with the service following at 5 p.m. Visitation and the service will be held at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Anderson of Liberty Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn., with Dr. Davis Allen of First Baptist Church, Piney Flats, Tenn. officiating. The interment will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Cole Rudder, Wesley Eades, Nick Akins, Ethan Rudder, John Fisher and Sam Fisher. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Wilson.

